Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $19.42 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 610,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ExlService by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 398,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,132. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

