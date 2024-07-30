Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Fox Factory worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. 200,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

