Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $456,660. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 218,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,878. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

