Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 558,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a one year low of $184.99 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.11.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

