Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 402,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,198,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,575,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 7,731,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,445. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

