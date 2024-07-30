Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 25,960 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $42,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $259.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.