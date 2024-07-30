Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,343 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of TFI International worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $153.69. 90,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,655. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

