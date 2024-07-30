Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Allient stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

