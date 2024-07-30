SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.63

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 16360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.