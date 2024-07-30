SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.63

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 16360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 897,341 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in SiriusPoint by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 486,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

