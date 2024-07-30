SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %

SKM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 81,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

