SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $293.67 million and $31.51 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,931,625,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

