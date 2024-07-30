Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 1.4%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 229,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 415,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

