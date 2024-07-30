Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

