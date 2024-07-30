Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,267. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.