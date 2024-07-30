Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.8 %
SRRTF stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
