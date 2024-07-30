SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.56

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €24.56 ($26.70) and last traded at €24.78 ($26.93), with a volume of 62651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.76 ($26.91).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $859.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.16.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Further Reading

