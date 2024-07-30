SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $51.51 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.