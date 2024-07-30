SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 70,810,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,861,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.