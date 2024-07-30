SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 70,810,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,861,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.