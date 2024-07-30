Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 197,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 62,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,615. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sohu.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Articles

