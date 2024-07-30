Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Position Raised by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,714,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,688. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.