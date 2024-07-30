SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.08

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.08 and last traded at $160.08, with a volume of 8357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.35.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.