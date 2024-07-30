Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

SRAD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

