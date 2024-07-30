Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.