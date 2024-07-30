SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 260,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 226,984 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 185,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

