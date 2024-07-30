Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $700.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

