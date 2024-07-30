Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.98 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $92.56 million and $17.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,628.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00654694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00110329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00242024 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00078973 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,741,501 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

