StockNews.com Downgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $96.68.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.