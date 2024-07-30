StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
