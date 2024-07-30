StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.