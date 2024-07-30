StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
