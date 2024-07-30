StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVI. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SVI

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.