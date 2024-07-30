Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

