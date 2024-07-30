Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $379.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.88), with a volume of 19598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.84).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.99. The firm has a market cap of £181.84 million, a P/E ratio of 728.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

