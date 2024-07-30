Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.