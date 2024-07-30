Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.
Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
