Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.95. Stryker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.05.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,319. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.49. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

