Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $791.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.