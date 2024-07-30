Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 39,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $671.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

