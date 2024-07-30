Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.30. 651,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.96. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

