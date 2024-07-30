SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

