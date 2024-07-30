Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 3,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

