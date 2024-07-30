SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

SYF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.