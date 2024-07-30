SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 31,256 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,351,096. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

