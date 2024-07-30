SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Republic Services stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,814. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

