SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 1,994,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,416. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

