SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 798,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,226. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

