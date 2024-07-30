SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 1,069,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $61.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

