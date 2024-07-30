SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 570,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $251.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.