SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 63.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.91. 59,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

