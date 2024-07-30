SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 229,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.