SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.13. 721,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.74. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

