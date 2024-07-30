SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $62,048,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,973. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

